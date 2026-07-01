The Marine Corps launched a new mobile app that gives Marines a simplified guide for uniform and grooming standards, according to Tuesday’s administrative message.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, commanding general of the service’s education command, described the Marine Corps Uniform App as giving “immediate access to the guidance they use most often.”

“It is designed to make existing standards more accessible while reinforcing the professionalism and attention to detail that define our Corps,” he said.

Grooming standards, there's an app for that. (Marine Corps Uniform App)

Although the service’s uniform regulations are available online, the 263-page document written in Courier typeface isn’t exactly easy to navigate. The new app simplifies that guidance into a much more accessible format.

In a press release, the service said the application is intended to supplement, not replace, MCO 1020.34.

“While it answers many of the most common questions regarding uniforms and grooming, Marines should continue to consult the order for comprehensive policy and detailed guidance,” the service said.

The app’s home screen features six categories: male officer, female officer, male enlisted, female enlisted, male grooming and female grooming.

Selecting a category opens a list of approved and required uniforms for physical training, utilities, service and dress. Each entry includes a description explaining when the uniform is worn.

For example, the app describes the Male Officer Evening Dress uniform as intended for “Field Grade and General Officer white/black tie events and social functions.” It also notes that “It is not a leave and liberty uniform.”

(Marine Corps Uniform App)

Each uniform page includes a full image of the uniform with every component highlighted. Users can tap individual items or accessories to view additional details. And each component page includes reference images, wear instructions and the applicable regulation.

The grooming guides are more concise. They use dropdown menus to display only the standards relevant to each grooming category.

The service said the uniform app is currently available through the Apple App Store, while an Android version is expected sometime in fiscal year 2027.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.