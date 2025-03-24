Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week with a budget plan in place for the rest of fiscal 2025 but uncertainty over when lawmakers will have an outline for federal spending in fiscal 2026.

Earlier this month, Congress finalized spending plans for federal programs through September, lifting the threat of a possible government shutdown until this fall. But the extended delay in settling the current budget has pushed back the timeline for the next round of budget debates, which are typically well underway by late March.

The White House has yet to unveil spending levels and program priorities for fiscal 2026, a process that usually begins in early February in non-transition years and by early April when a new administration takes office.

Once those guidelines are suggested, House and Senate appropriators will take the rest of the spring and summer parsing those levels, with the hope of reaching a full-year budget agreement by Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Monday, March 24 House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Community Providers

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on ways to improve interoperability between department clinics and community health care providers.



Tuesday, March 25 House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn

African Resources

Outside experts will testify on Chinese involvement in Africa.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Administrative Services

Outside experts will testify on ways to streamline State Department operations.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Dirksen 419

Pending nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Transition Assistance

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on ways to improve transition services for individuals leaving the military.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Conventional Surface Shipbuilding

Vice Adm. James Downey, head of Naval Sea Systems Command, will testify on current shipbuilding goals and challenges.



Senate Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

AI Cyber Capabilities

Outside experts will testify on potential uses of artificial intelligence for the defense community.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2116 Rayburn

Transportation Command

Gen. Randall Reed, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on fiscal 2026 budget needs.



Wednesday, March 26 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Strategic and Space Command

Gen. Anthony Cotton, head of U.S. Strategic Command, and Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, will testify on fiscal 2026 budget needs.



House Select Intelligence — 10 a.m. — 1100 Longworth

Worldwide Threats Assessment

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel will testify on threats facing America.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Indo-Pacific Alliances

Outside experts will testify on U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance will consider several pending bills.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Military Service Academies

Superintendents from the three service academies will testify on current operations and challenges.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Special Operations Forces

Colby Jenkins, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, and Gen. Bryan Fenton, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, will testify on fiscal 2026 budget needs.



Thursday, March 27 Senate Foreign Relations — 11 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider several pending bills.





