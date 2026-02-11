The Trump administration says “Mexican cartel drones” breached U.S. airspace on Wednesday, causing a temporary closure of flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas.

“The Department of War took action to disable the drones,” an administration official told Military Times. The Federal Aviation Administration and Pentagon “have determined there is no threat to commercial travel,” the official added.

The El Paso International Airport is located less than 10 miles from Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss.

Leadership at the installation remained in the dark about the decision to shut down the air space around the base and were not informed when the restrictions were lifted, according to a defense official.

“Leadership found out in real time,” the official said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in a post on X, said the Department of Defense “acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion,” though he did not specify how many unmanned systems were involved.

“The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region,” he wrote, adding, “Normal flights are resuming.”

On Tuesday, the FAA announced that it would ground flights — including commercial, cargo and general aviation — in and out of the airport until Feb. 21 due to “special security reasons.” That decision was lifted hours later.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents the El Paso area, called the move “unprecedented.”

“The highly consequential decision by the FAA to shut down the El Paso Airport for 10 days is unprecedented and resulted in significant concern in the community,” Escobar said in a statement. “There was no advance notice provided to my office, the City of El Paso, or anyone involved in airport operations.”

The El Paso International Airport did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.