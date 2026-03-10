The Marine Corps plans to combine water survival training with underwater egress training, a change that will result in more demanding swim tests, Military Times has learned.

Under guidance posted in a Marine Administrative Message, or MARADMIN, on March 6, Marines will be required to train to the new standards beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

According to the guidance, the changes are intended “to increase unit readiness and enhance capabilities in maritime environments” across the fleet while also improving “individual Marine comfort level in the water,” according to the release.

In layman’s terms, the service is adopting a “building blocks” approach to training, Maj. Hector Infante, communications director at Marine Corps Training and Education Command, explained in an email.

“While basic water survival skills are introduced during recruit training, the new order places a strong emphasis on continuous training and qualification opportunities for Marines throughout their careers,” Infante said.

The push for training that results in competency in the water has been ongoing. As Military Times previously reported, the Training Command has been exploring ways to improve Marines’ swimming proficiency since 2022.

Under the updated guidance, Marines will qualify under five water survival levels: Basic, Novice, Competent, Proficient and Advanced.

“Basic,” however, is only a temporary qualification given to recruits who pass the swim test during boot camp. The test to meet minimal standards include jumping from a 10-foot tower into a pool, treading water for four minutes and swimming 25 meters while wearing gear.

After boot camp, Marines will be expected to qualify at the Novice level or higher, or receive an exemption waiver, according to the guidance. Those who fail to do so could face administrative counseling.

Infante said that at each qualification level, the amount of time Marines must tread water increases, and they are expected to demonstrate additional swimming techniques.

For example, “Basic and Novice levels require demonstrating one stroke, Competent requires two, Proficient requires three, and Advanced requires proficiency in all four (front crawl, breaststroke, sidestroke and backstroke),” he wrote.

“The goal is for every Marine to consistently improve their aquatic skills whenever possible,” Infante added.

The updated standards will also be incorporated into Marine performance evaluations through the Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System and the Performance Evaluation System, according to the guidance.