President Donald Trump’s administration asked the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for $87.6 billion in additional funding, most of it for “urgent needs” related to the Iran war, as well as for a response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The request, posted on the White House website, included $67.15 billion for the military. The White House said the request includes $21 billion for the Pentagon to procure munitions, strengthen the U.S. industrial base and support critical capabilities.

It also includes $500 million for Global Health Security to prevent, detect and respond to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and other countries. “This funding is critical to protect Americans, and stop the spread to the United States,” the White House said.

The request seeks $800 million in international humanitarian assistance to support the response to the Ebola virus outbreak in Central Africa, including a quarantine facility in Kenya.

It also contains $11.1 billion to support U.S. farmers.