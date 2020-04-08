A-10 forced to make emergency belly landing at Moody AFB

An Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II was forced to make an emergency belly landing at Moody Air Force Base Tuesday as it returned from a routine training operation, WALB News reported.

The single-seat close air support jet, which is assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, did not have its landing gear extended when it touched down, officials told WALB.

The pilot declared an in-flight emergency prior to approaching the runway.

Following the landing, the pilot was evaluated by flight surgeons and deemed fit to be released.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials at the base, which is located about 15 miles northeast of Valdosta, Georgia, are launching an investigation into the incident.