Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a financial boost for U.S. Army paratroopers during a May 22 address at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

News of the pay raise came during the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Week, an event that brings active-duty and veteran paratroopers together over four days to celebrate the service of parachutists.

“For the first time in [decades], here [as] the secretary of defense, through the secretary of the Army, we are increasing jump pay,” Hegseth told soldiers, according to a DOD release.

Jump pay is considered hazardous duty incentive pay, which is paid to service members who engage in an activity that poses inherent dangers, the DOD website states.

Rank-and-file paratroopers will now see their jump pay increase to $200 a month, up from the previous $150 each month.

Additionally, jumpmasters, the senior paratroopers who train soldiers who jump from aircraft, will see their hazardous duty incentive pay climb from $150 to $300 a month.

“Here’s to our paratroopers, our jumpmasters, who do the difficult things in difficult places that most Americans can never imagine,” Hegseth said.

The defense secretary praised the 82nd Airborne Division for being a pivotal source of deterrence — a key tenet of his vision for the department — and promised continued investments in formations to ensure they remain equipped for the fights ahead.

Hegseth concluded his address by emphasizing a commitment to peace through strength and thanked past and present paratroopers in attendance for their service.

“When I look out at this formation, the eyes of the men and women and these flags, I see the eyes of deterrence; I see the eyes of American strength; I see the eyes that will deter the wars that we don’t want to fight,” he said. “Those who long for peace must prepare for war.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.