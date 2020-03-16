‘Operational pause’ lifted for North Carolina Marines

The “operational pause” conducted by Marine Corps Installations East to get a handle on what was needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus has been lifted, a Marine official announced Monday.

On Tuesday, the unit in charge of the Marine facilities on bases in Virginia, North and South Carolinas and Georgia, will resume limited operations, Nat Fahy, a spokesman for Marine Corps Installations East, told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement.

“We are balancing the need to support II Marine Expeditionary Force’s daily operations and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Fahy said.

“To mitigate the spread of the virus, fitness centers remain closed, meetings/events with large group gatherings have been cancelled or rescheduled with curtailed list of attendees,” Fahy said.

“Mission critical” facilities including, all medical facilities, chow halls, commissaries, child development centers and security and emergency services will remain open and properly staffed, Fahy said.

The virus has caused mass cancellations of public events in both the military and civilian world as people start to practice social distancing as a technique to slow down the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

The Marine Corps for its part has stopped public boot camp graduations and canceled the Yuma Air Show, along with large mutlinational operations like African Lion and Cold Response.

The Department of Defense has even implemented strict restriction on all travel performed by military personnel and their families.

So far at least three Marines have tested positive for the virus ― one in Virginia and one at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, and a third is under observation in Camp Pendleton, California. A Marine dependent has tested positive for the disease aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

For more details on which events remain open or have been closed, go to http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com.

“MCI EAST services that support the infrastructure of our bases and stations will continue to operate facilities, utilities and operations,” Fahy said in the statement.