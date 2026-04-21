U.S. Southern Command is standing up a new element aimed at connecting tactical missions to long-term outcomes with unmanned systems, the command announced Tuesday.

The development of the Autonomous Warfare Command was mandated by SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan in an effort to further support the Trump administration’s national security objectives and SOUTHCOM’s operational dominance, per the statement.

Once fully operational, the new command will be tasked with engaging autonomous, semi-autonomous and unmanned platforms to “counter threats across domains.” The announcement did not specify when SAWC will reach operational status.

“From the seafloor to space and across the cyber domain, we fully intend to leverage the clear superiority of the American defense ecosystem by deploying cutting-edge innovation and working ever closer with our enduring partners in the region to outmatch those who threaten our collective peace and security,” Donovan said in the release.

The announcement stated that SAWC will work toward shared purposes with allies and partners in the region, such as missions focused on “degrading” narcoterrorist and cartel networks and responding to national disasters.

SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility includes the Caribbean, South America and Central America.

“Our geographic area of responsibility has a wide range of conditions, varied terrain and diverse operational environments that make it an ideal setting in which to innovate,” Donovan said in the statement.

“It is also a region with very capable and committed security partners who lean forward, embrace technologies and are very eager to work collaboratively with us to support regional stability in new and effective ways,” Donovan continued.

SOUTHCOM, military services and the Department of Defense’s Defense Autonomous Warfare Group will collaborate ahead of SAWC’s full launch, the release noted.

The groups will strive to ensure that SOUTHCOM will be able to completely integrate the new command into their mission, while pinpointing necessary expertise and capabilities required for the new command’s commencement.

The addition of the unmanned-focused unit, meanwhile, continues a trend of increased U.S. emphasis in the region.

In January, the U.S. Space Force officially activated its southern component, formalizing Space Forces Southern’s role in space capabilities across the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. Space Command played an integral role in the recent high-risk operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, providing space-based capabilities such as satellite communications and position, navigation and timing.

Donovan assumed command of SOUTHCOM after the Maduro raid, replacing Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, who retired last year amid increasing scrutiny over the Trump administration’s deadly strikes on alleged drug boats in the region, a remarkable extension of American power in Latin America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.