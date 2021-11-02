Marines and veterans — it’s your time to sound off on the Corps’ new tattoo policy.

The Marine Corps launched its new tattoo policy on Friday, which brings back sleeves and ditches any rank-specific restrictions in an effort to improve retention and recruitment. You can read more about the changes here.

Leave us a voice message at (540) 753-0567 to tell us what you think. We may use some or part of your audio message in an upcoming Defense News Weekly segment or as part of a story.

Were you denied a Marine Corps enlistment, a commission or a warrant officer position because of tattoos? We’d love to tell your story. Email Marine Corps Times editor at ascott@militarytimes.com if you’re willing to go on the record and talk about it.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.