No Marines were injured after a Marine Corps Humvee in Jacksonville, North Carolina, caught fire on Thursday as it was heading to a range, a Marine Corps spokeswoman confirmed.

The vehicle belonged the 2nd Marine Division, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, 1st Lt. Sydney Murkins told Marine Corps Times in an email.

The incident affected traffic in the area.

“The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) was driving to a range and then pulled over when the driver noticed the vehicle overheating and exited prior to it catching fire,” Murkins said.

The division is currently investigating the cause of the accident, Murkins said in a phone call.

Though scheduled to be replaced by the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Humvees still are widely used in the Marine Corps for transporting small amounts of troops.

In January, two Marines with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group died when the 7-ton truck they were riding in flipped over in Jacksonville, North Carolina, while driving to and from a range.

Seventeen Marines were injured in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over, Lance Cpl. Louis Barrera, was arrested by local authorities and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Barrera is a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2.

