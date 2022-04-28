The Marine Corps has identified Pfc. Isaac Romero as the Hawaii Marine who drowned Sunday.

Romero, 22, had been in the Corps for one year and one day when he passed away while swimming at North Beach off the Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, base.

A Minnesota native, Romero was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 as a combat engineer, according to the press release.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences go out to Isaac’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this Marine,” commander of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Lt. Col. Gideon Grissett said.

“His enthusiasm and devotion to duty inspired others with his positive, upbeat attitude. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to know him and be a part of our Marine Corps family.”

RELATED

A memorial service will be held for Romero May 6 at the base chapel.

Romero had been swimming Sunday afternoon at North Beach, which had yellow flag conditions that day. The young Marine reportedly had swam out about 60 yards before a friend he’d left on land lost sight of Romero, prompting the friend to call the base Provost Marshal’s Office at 2 p.m.

First responders from the Honolulu Fire Department arrived on scene and found Romero’s body in shallow water about 45 minutes later.

He was taken to Castle Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m., the Marine Corps said.

Romero’s death is still being investigated by both local authorities and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The base commanding officer has ordered an “immediate and temporary closure” of multiple beaches on base to review safety and risk management practices. They will be closed until Wednesday.

His decorations included the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.