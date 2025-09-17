West Coast Marines have expanded their ongoing barracks refresh to more installations to address backlogged maintenance issues in Marine housing.

The two-week surge began Sept. 15 with Operation Clean Sweep III, hosted by I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations West, according to a service release.

The third iteration of the barracks cleanup and repair project expands beyond Camp Pendleton to more bases in California and one in Arizona, including Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Marine corps Air Station Yuma.

The Corps kicked off the first Operation Clean Sweep at Camp Pendleton in October 2024 and ran a second iteration from late March through early April of this year.

So far, the initiative has completed more than 8,500 self-help projects and more than 4,500 work orders, according to the Marine Corps.

Deferred maintenance and funding shortfalls have worn down Marine housing over decades, which led to wall-to-wall inspections of the service’s more than 60,000 barracks rooms in early 2024.

The work falls under a larger effort dubbed Barracks 2030, which includes consolidating Marines into better buildings and demolishing the worst locations, hiring professional barracks managers and increasing funding for barracks restorations.

The Barracks 360 Reset, which includes Operation Clean Sweep, is a local initiative between I MEF and Marine Corps Installations-West to address immediate concerns.

I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations-West invested nearly $9.6 million in housing maintenance and repairs as of 2024. Operation Clean Sweep II was funded by Headquarters Marine Corps at a cost of $6.27 million. Headquarters contributed another $4 million to quality-of-life improvements not directly linked to the second operation.

Half of the initial funding was spent on a “surge” to address backlogged maintenance requests.

A separate but related effort saw the launch of QSRMax system in July 2024. The system allows Marines to submit maintenance requests via a QR code, which are then routed to barracks and building managers.

A 2023 Government Accountability Office report found that some Marine barracks had “mold, dysfunctional plumbing and poor heating and cooling.”

Around 87,000 Marines live in barracks, according to a February 2024 Marine Corps Gazette article. An estimated 17% of the service’s 658 barracks buildings at the time were listed in “poor or failing condition.”

As of March 2024, approximately 17,000 Marines, or 20%, lived in barracks that fell short of military standards related to privacy and room configuration, according to the GAO report.

