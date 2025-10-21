The U.S. Marine Corps has identified a Marine who was killed last week in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Maj. Tyler R. Braconi, 35, an AH-1Z Viper helicopter pilot assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was killed when an AH-1Z Viper experienced an “aviation mishap” while conducting routine flight operations in support of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing officials said in a release Monday.

The helicopter, carrying a crew of two pilots, was near an unpopulated area of Imperial Gables, California, at the time of the incident Thursday night, officials said Friday. One pilot was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California, and was confirmed deceased, officials said at the time.

A second, unidentified Marine was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, and was in stable condition, officials said Friday.

The flight had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, where Braconi was stationed, the Marine Corps said Monday.

“We join the family of Maj. Tyler Braconi in mourning the unimaginable loss of a loved one. Our most valued asset is our people, the individual Marine, and Tyler was one of the greats,” Lt. Col. Christopher Hart, commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of a ‘Gunfighter,’ brave aviator, and leader that served our nation with humility, strength, and purpose. Our focus is supporting Tyler’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A California native, Braconi commissioned in the Marine Corps in May 2012 and was promoted to the rank of major in June 2022, officials said. His previous assignments include Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 and service as an exchange pilot to the Australian Army.

Braconi’s decorations include the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, according to the Marine Corps.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.