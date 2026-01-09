A recent Marine Corps basic training graduate who once weighed 290 pounds lost more than 100 pounds over two years to meet Marine enlistment standards.

Now, in a family filled with military service in various branches, Pfc. Vallen Grayson, a graduate of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, has become the first Marine in his family history, according to a December release.

“I really wanted to challenge myself and become the first Marine in my family,” Grayson was quoted as saying.

“I also have a childhood friend in the Marines who helped push me to join,” he said.

Marine Corps qualifying weight standards depend on height-to-weight composition. The maximum weight for men who are the tallest, at 86 inches, or 7 feet, 1 inch, is 289 pounds.

Grayson said he committed to getting outside his house to avoid being “sedentary” and eventually developed a gym schedule.

In addition, he would run a mile four times a week and followed a healthier diet by eating alternatives to his snacks.

“There were times when I wanted to quit, but I kept going because I knew I could be better,” Grayson said.

He said the physical change prepared mentally him for recruit training with discipline and consistency.

Even when motivation was low during training, he said the two years prepared him to always show up and exercise “mental fortitude.”

Grayson said he hopes his story serves as encouragement for others doubting their ability to meet the service’s standards.

“Stay out of your comfort zone and keep showing up,” he said.

“What you put in is what you get out,” he added.

After graduation, Grayson is now serving as a Commanding Officer’s Recruit Drive Marine in Austin, Texas.

