Marines who choose to reenlist in fiscal year 2027 could be eligible for up to $50,000 in selective retention bonus kickers, the service announced.

Those with a current contract expiration between Oct. 1, 2026 and Sept. 30, 2027 could be eligible for the Selective Retention Bonus Program and the Broken Service SRB Program, according to a recent MarAdmin.

The statement highlights the service’s priority in retention goals for the Marine Corps’ enlisted force.

“It is imperative the Marine Corps builds upon past successes and continues to prioritize retaining the best and most talented Marines,” the memo reads.

Marines who reenlist on the day of or following the release of the message are eligible for the SRB for FY27, per the message. The service is offering seven SRB kickers in that fiscal year.

Some of the kickers are meant as incentives for Marines to make lateral moves into the cyber, special operations and drone technician fields, among other specialties.

“Marines who execute a LM with reenlistment into one of these PMOSs for 84 months of additional obligated service will rate a $50,000 incentive in addition to the PMOS bonus,” the message states.

The Corps is offering other kickers for lateral moves into certain jobs listed in the program.

The release lists the full eligibility requirements, kicker amounts for each program and MOS bonus eligibility.

The move echoes a similar one made by the Marine Corps Reserve in November 2025 in which select personnel were eligible for one-time pay bumps for extending their service.

Read the full MarAdmin here.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.