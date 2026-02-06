Editor’s note: This report contains discussion of suicide. Troops, veterans and family members experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 and dial 1, text 838255 or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Fewer veterans took their own lives in 2023 than 2022, a pace of roughly 17.5 deaths per day, a statistic Veterans Affairs officials say they are working to change given that the rate of veteran suicides continues to be twice that of the U.S. non-veteran population.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual suicide prevention report, released Thursday, found that 6,398 veterans died by suicide in 2023, down from 6,442 in 2022. With the overall population of veterans declining, however, the rate of suicide among the nation’s veterans increased, from 34.7 per 100,000 veterans in 2022 to 35.2 per 100,000 in 2023.

The suicide rate for non-veteran U.S. adults in 2023 was 16.9 per 100,000 Americans.

More than 6,000 veterans have died by suicide each year since 2001, with the figure peaking in 2018 at 6,738 deaths. The slight decrease in 2023 follows the downward trend since 2018.

The VA has invested millions in suicide prevention and outreach, encouraging veterans to enroll in VA health services and to reach out to Veterans Crisis Line — the hotline for those experiencing suicidal ideation — when they need support. The department has also partnered with local organizations to better support at-risk veterans and launched initiatives to encourage safe storage of firearms.

VA officials said that initiatives appear to be having an effect. According to the report, the number of suicides among veterans enrolled in the VA health care system dropped by a percentage point, and the rate among those enrolled in VA health care is less than half the rate of those who aren’t in VA care.

The suicide rate among veterans who contacted the Veterans Crisis Line also was down by more than 16% in 2022, and the VA’s community partners provided counseling services and referrals for at least 27,000 veterans, according to the report.

VA Secretary Doug Collins said the department is revamping suicide prevention under the Trump administration and looking to determine which programs are the most effective.

“Veteran suicide has been a scourge on our nation for far too long,” Collins said in a statement accompanying the report. “Most Veterans who die by suicide were not in recent VA care, so making it easier for those who have worn the uniform to access the VA benefits they have earned is key.”

More than 141,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001. In previous years, those at highest risk included young veterans ages 18-34 and those who recently left military service, the homeless, women vets and those with mental health conditions.

The 2023 report showed these cohorts continue to struggle, with suicide among women veterans increasing slightly in 2023 and deaths among homeless veterans at rates 146% higher than housed veterans.

But suicides among those separated from active military service in 2022 showed dramatic declines. The suicide rate among those recently separated in 2022 was the lowest it has been since 2016 — with a nearly 20% drop between 2019 and 2023.

The report noted several unique veteran populations that the VA should consider targeting for prevention. It noted that suicide rates among VA patients with cancer rose, as did those among young people with limited income. Vets in the VA’s Veterans Justice Outreach programs also were at higher risk as were those with a mental health or substance use disorder diagnoses or traumatic brain injury.

VA officials said the findings indicate a need to ensure that suicide prevention resources are integrated throughout the department and in communities.

“VA recognizes that the tragic loss of life through suicide is not only a personal or family tragedy, but also a profound public health concern that resonates throughout the broader Veteran community and across the Nation. The importance of a public health approach to preventing suicide among Veterans cannot be overstated,” the report noted.

In the past, the VA has published its suicide prevention reports in late fall. During a Jan. 28 Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., pressed Collins on the delay.

“As you no doubt agree, veteran suicide is a major issue, tragically and unfortunately continuing as a major issue … I think you owe it to the Congress and to our veterans that that report is issued,” Blumenthal said.

On Thursday, Blumenthal said the report showed that VA programs must be protected.

“While we saw a decrease in the number of veterans losing to their life to suicide in 2023, more needs to be done. We must safeguard lifesaving resources like the Veterans Crisis Line, address the shortage of mental health professionals at VA, and ensure every single veteran seeking mental health care gets that care in a timely manner,” Blumenthal said in a press statement.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.