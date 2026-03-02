One of five U.S. service members to be listed as “seriously wounded” during major combat operations against Iran has died, U.S. Central Command officials announced.

Initial reports Sunday indicated that three U.S. troops had been killed in action, with five more listed as “seriously wounded.”

“The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries,” CENTCOM announced Monday.

Several other troops “sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty,” a previous release stated.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the U.S. service member deaths have not yet been made available.

The identities of U.S. troops killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification, officials said.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” the statement Monday read.

CENTCOM officials on Monday also announced that three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets had been shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses “due to an apparent friendly fire incident.”

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered and are in stable condition,” a CENTCOM release stated. “Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

At least 555 people in Iran have been killed by U.S.-Israeli strikes, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said Monday, while more than 130 cities across the country have been hit during the attacks.

J.D. Simkins is Editor-in-Chief of Military Times and Defense News, and a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.