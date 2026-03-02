President Donald Trump, in his first public comments since unleashing Operation Epic Fury, defended U.S. military operations against Iran as necessary to “eliminate the grave threats posed to America.”

The president, speaking Monday at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony recognizing American veterans from the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan, estimated the attacks on the Islamic Republic could last four to five weeks. But he insisted the U.S. has the capability to extend its bombardment far longer.

Trump argued the operation was “our last best chance to strike” the Iranian regime, which he described as “sick and sinister.”

The U.S. and Israel bombed Iran after three rounds of nuclear negotiations, mediated by Oman, failed to produce a breakthrough. The regime in Tehran, Trump said, posed an imminent threat to the U.S. because it would “soon” have missiles capable of reaching “our beautiful America.” Many experts, however, believe Iran is years away from developing a missile with the range necessary to hit the United States.

Trump set forth four objectives of the war: destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, “annihilating” its navy, preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring the “Iranian regime” cannot continue to “arm, fund and direct” its proxy groups elsewhere in the Middle East, sometimes collectively known as the Axis of Resistance.

Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Monday the U.S. is sending additional troops and fighter jets to the Middle East to strengthen its military posture. Caine declined to provide specifics on the size of the deployment.

“We are just about where we want to be in terms of total combat capacity and total combat power,” he said.

RELATED

As the conflict escalated, a fourth American service member was killed in action, U.S. Central Command announced Monday. The identities of all the deceased troops are being withheld until after next of kin notifications are complete, CENTCOM said.

Trump’s administration acknowledged the war could result in further American casualties. In his speech Monday, the president expressed condolences to the families of the fallen.

“Today, we grieve for the four heroic American service members who have been killed in action and send our love and support to their families,” Trump said. “In their memory, we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime poses to the American people.”

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.