A job announcement from a veteran-owned military contractor raised alarm on social media Wednesday over a potential escalation of U.S. military operations abroad.

Manassas, Virginia-based Joint Technology Solution, Inc., has active job advertisements on Indeed and Glassdoor for on-call, part-time “personal effects specialists ” to handle the belongings of fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The job notices, which aren’t dated, drew the attention of Rebekah Jones, an activist and climate scientist, who posted one on her popular X account .

“Not a good sign for the United States that Dover AFB is ‘urgently hiring’ people to sort through the personal effects of dead soldiers,” Jones wrote.

The post drew more than 660,000 views and 500 comments, with some complaining about the rate of pay or wondering if the job or the business was even real. Many asked if the company was preparing for more casualties in the war against Iran.

“Has it not dawned to anyone yet that this may be in preparation for eventualities?" wrote an observer with the social media handle Wild Blue Jester.

Joint Technology Solution received a $595,000 contract in June 2025 to provide support for the Joint Personal Effects Depot at Dover Air Force Base, which is home to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. Hillary Boyce, a program manager for the contract, said the ads run monthly, and it’s difficult to find qualified applicants.

The advertisement does not include the words “urgently hiring,” although the duties are ever-present, and the pay is limited to $15.66 an hour by the terms of the contract, Boyce said during an interview with Military Times.

According to the Indeed posting, the job requires a secret security clearance, the ability to work in a military environment and “compassion for members of the US Armed Forces and the families of those killed or severely injured.”

Boyce said the ideal candidates are recent military retirees, military spouses and Reserve or National Guard members who already live in Delaware and are looking for a part-time position that helps service members and their families.

The Joint Personal Effects Depot was established on Sept. 11, 2001, when Army quartermaster units were called on to gather, safeguard and return personal items retrieved in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations provides services to U.S. troops worldwide. At Dover, it is responsible for the dignified transfer of Defense Department personnel and dependents from overseas locations and the processing of remains of service members and DOD civilians killed while supporting military operations abroad.

RELATED

Six Army Reserve soldiers were killed Saturday in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, in a strike on their command center by an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Defense Department identified four of the deceased as members of the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa. They were: Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The Defense Department had not identified two of the deceased as of Wednesday afternoon, pending notifications of their next of kin.

“To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today, and we look forward to welcoming your family members home at Dover in the coming days,” Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a press conference Wednesday at the Pentagon.

The Defense Department has not announced when the six fallen service members will return to U.S. soil.

The administration has given few details on the state for the Iran operation. On Wednesday, as U.S. strikes entered their fifth day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the conflict could last anywhere between three to eight weeks.

“Ultimately, we set the pace and the tempo. The enemy is off balance, and we’re going to keep them off balance,” Hegseth said.

He added that operations would continue with the goals to “obliterate Iran’s missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons.”

U.S. officials have said a ground invasion is not part of the plan, but Caine declined to answer a question at the press conference about the possibility of ground troops serving in the country.

“I’m not going to comment on U.S. boots on the ground,” Caine said. ”I think that’s a question for policymakers. And I don’t make policy, I execute policy.”

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations did not respond to a request for comment about the job posting by the time of publication.

Boyce said she welcomes questions about the personnel effects specialist job at Dover and urged those interested to apply.

“We are always looking for qualified candidates,” she said.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.