The U.S. Marine Corps is hosting celebrations to honor the Harrier aircraft and its service members as it reaches its end of service life.

The Harrier Sundown celebration will “honor the legacy of the aircraft and the Marines who served with it,” according to a Tuesday Marine Administrative message. The sundown celebration will be hosted by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, from June 1 to 4, the memo states.

The AV-8B Harrier II+ will reach the end of its planned service life in fiscal year 2026, per the message. The last flight was flown by Marine Attack Squadron VMA 231 and its official deactivation is set for September.

The message says that the Corps will continue the Tactical Aircraft Transition Plan, which means switching to an all-fifth generation tactical air fleet to modernize their aviation capabilities. The plan increases fleet squadrons to 12 primary aircrafts.

The squadron is transitioning to a F-35B Lightning II aircraft, and the Corps is expecting to have a full fifth generation fleet in their tactical aircraft by 2030.

The sundown week will include events hosted by the 2nd MAW units, local governments and businesses and the Marine Corps Aviation Association, the release states. Many of the events are free to attend, but some, like the gala and the gold tournaments, will require payment, per the message.

Other events currently set for the celebration are a social, a picnic, a squadron and simulator open house, and the sundown ceremony, according to the release.

Additional information on registration and details will be made available on the website as the event approaches.

Read the full MarAdmin here.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.