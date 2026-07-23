The U.S. Navy on Wednesday announced the 2026 recipients of the Expeditionary Warfare Excellence Awards, recognizing the top performing sailors and Marines from the 2025 calendar year.

The awards, according to a NavAdmin, recognize those who have “significantly influenced the future of naval expeditionary warfare and amphibious capabilities” through innovation, leadership and teamwork. As part of the process, each service recognizes one enlisted and one officer from each branch.

On the Navy side, Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Biggs, Amphibious Squadron Eight, has been named the Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year.

Petty Officer 1st Class Bryant Campos, Joint Communications Unit, has been named the service’s Expeditionary Warfare Enlisted Sailor of the Year.

Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Leeds, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit/Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, has earned the service’s Expeditionary Warfare Officer of the Year award.

And the winner of the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare Staff Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is Master Sgt. Patrick Keeling, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit/Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.

Amphibious Squadron Eight, one of three tactical amphibious squadrons in the Naval Surface Force, was commanded until June by Capt. Christopher Farricker, who also helmed the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group during its recent 10-month deployment within the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

The 22nd MEU, embarked with the Iwo Jima ARG, deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, last August and headed for the Caribbean, where personnel took part in Operation Southern Spear, the Pentagon’s campaign to combat what it has labeled as narcoterrorist operations to push illicit drugs into the United States.

The Iwo Jima ARG made headlines earlier this year when it took part in the Jan. 3 capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.