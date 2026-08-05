Through consistency and mental toughness, Michael Guzman, a Clermont, Florida, native, recently graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after losing nearly 100 pounds.

Pvt. Guzman had hoped to become a Marine since he was 5 years old, inspired by his uncle’s service. However, after graduating from high school, his weight reached nearly 270 pounds, making that dream feel out of reach.

After praying for guidance, Guzman received a text message the following day from Staff Sgt. Luis Cervantes, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Clermont, asking if he was interested in becoming a Marine.

“I took that as a sign,” Guzman said in a release. “Ever since then, my life has been transformed.”

Determined to earn the title of Marine, Guzman began running every morning, training in the evenings and eating healthier. He remained focused on his goal, even when it meant missing personal events. He said his family, especially his mother, kept him accountable, while discipline and consistency became the foundation of his training.

Recruiting Substation Clermont also became an important source of motivation. Cervantes and the Marines there regularly checked on Guzman’s progress and adjusted his training.

“It was constantly reminding him of his ‘why,’” Cervantes said. “Why did you want to become a Marine? Why did you come into this office? We just kept bringing him back to that.”

After months of training, Guzman lost enough weight to qualify for recruit training and was shipped to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on April 14, 2026.

Throughout recruit training, Guzman continued completing additional workouts on his own.

One day, his senior drill instructor stopped him and said, “I can’t call you Meatball anymore.”

During the Crucible, the culminating event of recruit training, Guzman found himself keeping pace with recruits who had been athletic their whole lives.

“I realized I was actually keeping up with people who had been athletic their whole lives,” Guzman said. “That was another moment where I knew I could do this.”

As recruits returned from the Crucible, Guzman looked up and saw the words, “We Make Marines.”

“I actually did it,” he said. “That’s all I could think.”

Graduating alongside his family, especially his uncle who inspired him to join the Marine Corps, “meant everything,” Guzman said.

Guzman will next attend Marine Combat Training before reporting to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for military police training. He said he hopes to become a Marine recruiter one day.

“I’m stronger than I thought I was,” Guzman said. “I always saw myself as the person in the background. Now I realize I can be the person I wanted to be. It’s not out of reach. You just have to push yourself.”