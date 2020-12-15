Tell us your best deployed for the holidays stories

Being away from home during the holidays is a bummer. If you’ve served in the military for any amount of time, you don’t need us to tell you how that feels.

But such experiences on land or at sea unite those in uniform, and some holidays apart from those you love can even turn into funny memories over time.

We want to hear about your most memorable holidays spent away from home. The good ones, the bad ones, the funny ones and the ones you hated at the time but now look back on fondly.

Where were you? How did you and your buddies make do? What did you eat?

Send stories and pics to geoffz@militarytimes.com. We’ll collect the best and publish them later this month.

Santa wishes he was home too. (DoD)

This holiday season may well see more service members away from home than ever due to COVID-19 restrictions. So helps us ease the collective pain by looking back to the pre-pandemic times.

And here’s hoping you are chilling and where you want to be a year from now.