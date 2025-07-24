A U.S. Navy warship had a “safe and professional interaction” with Iranian naval forces on Wednesday, disputing claims in an Iranian state media report, according to a U.S. defense official.

“At 10:50 a.m. [Wednesday], USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) had a safe and professional interaction with an Iranian SH-3 ‘Sea King’ helicopter while operating in international waters,” the defense official said in an emailed statement.

Iranian state TV reported Wednesday that an Iranian navy helicopter confronted a U.S. warship attempting to approach Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, according to The Associated Press.

The Iranian report said the helicopter flew over the Fitzgerald and warned it to keep its distance. It said the destroyer threatened to target the aircraft if it did not leave the area.

In response, the report said, Iranian air forces communicated that they were backed by Iran’s integrated air defense system and that the Fitzgerald “retreated southward,” according to AP.

“This interaction had no impact to USS Fitzgerald’s mission and any reports claiming otherwise are falsehoods and attempts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread misinformation,” the defense official said. “U.S. Central Command will continue to operate safely and professionally in accordance with internationally recognized norms and customs.”

The event marks the first reported interaction between Iranian and U.S. forces since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, during which U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.