A hearing protection company offers a host of products designed to help users speak and hear clearly even in extreme noise environments.

Axil Brands uses compression methods to cut off dangerous noises that could damage hearing while still allowing users to hear speech and communicate despite the noise level.

Tyler Smith, Axil’s national sales director, told Gear Scout that the company’s devices, which include XCOR and XCOR Pro wireless earbuds, MX electronic earmuffs and the recently released X30i earplugs, give users assorted options for hearing protection.

The XCOR and XCOR Pro earbuds, priced at $200 and $308, respectively, cut off noises at the 85-decibel range, protecting hearing. At the same time, they allow users to hear speech and localize noise origin.

This gives users a safer experience, especially in loud military environments.

The XCOR Pro includes Bluetooth connectivity, while the XCOR does not, as some military and law enforcement units don’t allow connectivity due to security concerns.

Axil released its MX electronic earmuffs in April. (Axil)

Both models have an industry-leading single number rating, or SNR, of 29, Smith said. SNR is the average noise production provided by hearing protection across a range of frequencies. The higher the number, the greater the protection.

For example, a 29 SNR means that a 100-decibel sound will be reduced to an estimated 71 decibels at the ear.

The XCOR and XCOR Pro can run up to 12 hours on a single battery charge and their charging cases allow for two additional charges, pushing their use up to 36 hours.

Axil’s recently released X30i earplugs don’t feature electronics. Its open-and-close mechanism allows users to toggle protection on or off to better hear lower-level sounds. But in case the user forgets to toggle back to protected mode, a mechanical device will shut off sound that meets the 85-decibel threshold.

“We have [a] proprietary mesh filter behind [the] sound tube that decreases impact noises,” Smith said. “The earplug will also mechanically swell to reduce frequency threats.”

The earplugs cost $39. They can be cleaned with dish soap and water for low-maintenance needs.

Axil’s MX electronic earmuffs, released in April, offer 85-decibel compression and six-times hearing enhancement. They’re powered by two AAA batteries and are compatible with helmets. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant.

The MX earmuffs retail at $93.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.