Military Culture

An audition for the role of Space Command graphic artist

56 minutes ago
"Never a day without space." (Composite via Canva)

On Wednesday, U.S. Space Command tweeted a piece of art that answers the question, “Is Space Force just here to have fun?” with a resounding yes.

The graphic, which features a quote from Lt. Gen. John Shaw, Space Command’s Deputy Commander, also makes use of the goat emoji in place of the acronym usually used to describe the “greatest of all time.”

U.S. Space Command posted a quote to Twitter about becoming the greatest of all time. (Space Command)
U.S. Space Command posted a quote to Twitter about becoming the greatest of all time. (Space Command)

In honor of this truly spectacular contribution to military meme culture, we wanted to put forth some options that Space Command could use in the future to highlight prominent parts of its Strategic Vision.

Enjoy.

"Never a day without space."
"Today, there are about 2,000 operational satellites in orbit."
"Innovating through disruptive thinking."

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

"The American way of life is fueled by space."
"Uniting around a compelling narrative."

You’re welcome! Semper Supra.

Observation Post articles reflect author observations or attempts at humor. Any resemblance to news may be purely coincidental.

About

Sarah Sicard is the Digital Editor of Military Times. She previously served as Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, Defense News, Fast Company, Business Insider and AdWeek.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments