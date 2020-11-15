Best pics of the week: Nov. 15, 2020

1 of 10
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 4, 2020. (Master Sgt. Joey Swafford/Air Force)
A Marine with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast-ropes from a Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on Oct. 29, 2020, during training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean. (Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion/Marine Corps)
The Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, conducted the final flight on the F/A-18 A/B/C/D "Legacy" Hornets over Pensacola, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020. The 2020 show season marked the end of the service life of the aircraft. The Blue Angels are transitioning to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet platform. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron prepares to land, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder/Air Force)
A sentinel from the Old Guard walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2020. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Chief Gunner’s Mate Ricardo Stewart, left, watches as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cullen McArdle fires a flare during a flare exercise in the Philippine Sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). (Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Molly M. Crawford/Navy)
Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Copper McCambridge fires a .50-caliber machine gun during an initial aerial gunnery training qualification at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif, on Oct. 10, 2020. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfro/Navy)
Air Force Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in the 2020 Stuart Show Nov. 7, 2020, in Stuart, Fla. (Capt. Kip Sumner/Air Force)
An unmanned ground vehicle is tested at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020. Tyndall AFB is one of the first military bases to implement semi-autonomous UGVs, or computerized canine, into their defense regiment to aid in reconnaissance and enhanced security patrolling operations. (Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price/Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 343rd Training Squadron participate in 13th annual Fallen Defender Ruck Nov. 6, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The 13th Annual Fallen Defender Ruck is an event honoring our 186 fallen Security Forces, Security Police and Air Police members who have made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties. (Sarayuth Pinthong/Air Force)