Best pics of the week: March 21, 2021

An LC-130 Skibird from the 109th Airlift Wing sits on the ramp at Kangerlussuaq Airport, Greenland, with the Northern Lights dazzling in the sky above. (Lt. Col. Kevin Jones/National Guard)
Marines and Army Special Forces soldiers prepare to extract on a CH-53E Super Stallion during Castaway 21.1 from Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon/Marine Corps)
U.S. Army paratroopers participate in M240 machine gun long-range marksmanship March 18, 2021, as part of Eagle Pangea at the Italian Army Capo Teulada Major Training Area, Sardinia, Italy. (Elena Baladelli/Army)
Recruits secure their head gear during firefighting training inside the USS Chief Firefighter Trainer at Recruit Training Command on Jan. 12, 2021, at Great Lakes, Ill. (Seaman Maurice Brown/Navy)
Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire, 40th Flight Test Squadron, marshals the F-15EX, the Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft, to a stop at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2021. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare to conduct a live-fire range using Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV) in Blatindan, Norway, March 16, 2021. (Cpl. Jesse Carter-Powell/Marine Corps)
Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers depart Lajes Field, Azores, March 16, 2021. The B-2s refueled at Lajes prior to supporting bomber task force missions in the Arctic region. (Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar/Air Force)
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, complete their winter training at the conclusion of the Festival of Flight, at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Calif., March 13, 2021. (MC3 Drew Verbis/Navy)
Pfc. Delcoy D. Delius powers through an obstacle course Jan. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte/Army)
Marine Corps Cpl. Selina Lopez carries a fuel hose to a UH-1Y Venom at a forward arming and refueling point during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) in Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin/Marine Corps)