Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
Defense News Weekly heads to the Veterans Affairs headquarters for updates on topics ranging from staffing cuts to the electronic health records initiative.
3 days ago
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Will Congress approve of the Pentagon’s budget?
Winners and losers of the 2026 defense budget | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.5.25
Advanced Marine reconnaissance vehicles are on the way - here's what they look like
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
Marines to field rifle-mounted smart scope to help counter drones
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)
Former Marine reservist charged in Texas ICE facility shooting
Hegseth tells lawmakers of plan to detain immigrants at 2 US bases
Veteran and US citizen arrested by ICE warns it could happen to anyone