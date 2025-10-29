Sections
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Military Honor
Veterans
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Marine Corps
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
VA Loan Center
Opens in new window
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
GearScout
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Task Force Violent
Videos
Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey and Brandon Pugh stop by our booth at AUSA to discuss the next steps for integrating AI systems into the Army.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Bringing world-class broadband inside the military fence line
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Trending Now
Marine Corps greenlights boat-based recon companies, narco-subs
Marine vet stole $344K in benefits, lied about brain injury, feds say
GOP senator proposes commission to study VA disability ratings system
Citing Christian persecution, Trump hints at military use in Nigeria
Troops have been paid again, but what comes next?