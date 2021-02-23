Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 50: Reflections with Duane and Shauna

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this show

Duane and Shauna reflect on the themes that emerged from the collective series, which include:

• Coordination and collaboration, featuring MSG Tom Cruz

• Public health approach, featuring Dr. Matt Miller

• Risk factors/warning signs featuring USMC Veteran David Bachmann

• Reaching out to support, featuring MG(R) Mark Graham

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

• Reducing stigma, featuring Kim Ruocco

Other themes that emerged from the conversations include:

• Identification of individuals at risk

• Data

• Research

• Lethal means

• Treatment

• Community intervention

• Suicide survivor

• Importance of connectedness

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.