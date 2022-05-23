A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, a spokesperson said.

The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

Capt. Zachary Colvin, spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, told Marine Corps Times, “Out of an abundance of caution, (police) have advised personnel to shelter in place and stay indoors.”

An anonymous report was made to the base at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time of shots fired, Colvin told Marine Corps Times. The lockdown was still in effect as of 12:22 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department units were at the scene and coordinating with military law enforcement at the base, said sheriff’s Lt. Jess Allison.

“We don’t have any reports of any victims at this time,” he said. “However, obviously, it’s a large location.”

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times confirms more.