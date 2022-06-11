Five Marines were killed in an MV-22B Osprey mishap Wednesday at a remote training area in Southern California.

The tilt-rotor aircraft, which lands vertically like a helicopter but flies more similarly to an airplane, went down near Glamis, California, about 115 miles east of San Diego and 50 miles from Yuma, Arizona.

RELATED

Now, 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, the Marine Corps has identified the Marines ― all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

They were based in Camp Pendleton, California, the Marine Corps said in a Friday statement.

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson (Marine Corps)

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, was a tilt-rotor crew chief.

His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, according to the Marine Corps.

He served as a United States Marine for three years.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio (Marine Corps)

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, was an MV-22B pilot.

His personal awards include the Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral 2, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

He served as a United States Marine for eight years and nine months.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson (Marine Corps)

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, was a tilt-rotor crew chief.

His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

He served as a United States Marine for three years and two months.

Capt. John J. Sax (Marine Corps)

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, was an MV-22B pilot.

His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation.

He served as a United States Marine for five years and eight months, according to the Corps.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland. (Marine Corps)

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a tilt-rotor crew chief.

His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He served as a United States Marine for one year and seven months.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364 said in a Friday statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.

“We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

At the time of the mishap, the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training, the Marine Corps said.

The mishap is currently under investigation.

In March, four Marines were killed in Norway when an Osprey crashed in the Arctic Circle while participating in NATO exercise Cold Response.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times. On Twitter: @_andreascott.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.