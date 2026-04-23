A U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant developed an app meant to combat drunk driving for fellow service members, helping him earn the 2026 James Maguire Award for exceptional achievement in Marine aviation.

Last year, SSgt. Christian Smellie launched GY6Lift, a no-cost ride-hailing app designed to reduce impaired driving for service members, pushing it to app stores in October 2025.

Smellie, a flight equipment technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251, has served in the Corps for 11 years.

Smellie told Military Times that during his time as a junior Marine in Japan, he witnessed many service members “throwing away their careers” by getting a DUI or hurting others while driving under the influence.

“I care deeply for my Marines and don’t want a silly thing like a DUI make them lose the chance to do great things,” Smellie said.

The app aims to remove excuses for drunk driving and create a responsible community. GY6Lift strictly uses volunteer drivers who operate their own vehicles.

Currently, the app has 56 passengers and 15 drivers and can be used worldwide by service members and their spouses, Smellie said.

“We believe that by making the safer choice the easier choice, we can significantly reduce alcohol-related accidents and help keep our roads and communities secure,” according to the app’s website.

The app is completely cost-free, with no way to add a credit card or tip the driver.

Smellie said he is working on updating the app to include an option for choosing gender and to incorporate ID.me to verify and approve an individual’s identity.

A 2018 RAND Corporation Department of Defense survey of the military found that 4.9% of service members reported “risky” drinking and driving behavior and 6.2% reported alcohol-related consequences, such as military punishment, lower performance scores or being arrested for drunk driving.

Across the U.S. military, there is a zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence and, under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, violation can result in penalties such as a dishonorable discharge, forfeit of all pay and allowances and confinement of 18 months.

Smellie sought to use a “no excuses” mindset to confront the “critical social problem” of driving under the influence, per the site.

“He recognized that many people make the dangerous choice to drive impaired because they lack a reliable, easily accessible, and judgment-free alternative,” GY6Lift’s website reads.

Smellie is slated to receive the James Maguire Award for exceptional achievement in mid-May, according to a Marine Administrative message signed on April 7.

A 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson told Military Times that Smellie distinguished himself by supervising more than 832 maintenance hours, supporting 1,516 flight hours and the safe execution of more than 2,573 sorties.

In addition to his innovative app, Smellie took the initiative to overcome multiple materiel challenges by employing novel, low-cost methods with repeatable results, the spokesperson said.

“His solutions were recognized by Naval Air Systems Command, PMA-202, and have been implemented across all F-35 variants within the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force,” the spokesperson said, adding that Smellie’s development of the GY6Lift mobile application also played a role.

Smellie also received the James Maguire Award in 2022 for engineering a tool to reduce aircraft maintenance hours and mistakes while serving with another unit in 2021.

Smellie noted that he was told he may be the first person to ever receive this award twice.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.