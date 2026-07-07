The Marine Corps this month announced the creation of a new unit charged with standardizing training, doctrine and tactics for the service’s small drones, sUAS, and counter-small unmanned aerial systems, or C-sUAS.

Headquartered out of Twentynine Palms, California, the Marine Corps Robotics Integration Group, or MCRIG, will lead the service’s efforts to develop curriculum and integrate points of instruction for small drone warfare.

According to a Corps announcement, MCRIG is slated to focus on two types of cUAS: Group 1 drones, which the service defines as sUAS weighing less than 20 pounds and typically operate below 1,200 feet at speeds less than 100 knots; and Group 2 drones, which weigh between 21 and 55 pounds and typically operate below 3,500 feet at speeds less than 250 knots.

“The MCRIG, as the Marine Corps lead for Group 1 and Group 2 sUAS and C-sUAS training, education, and curriculum development, standardizes service-wide training efforts, institutionalizes POIs, and facilitates delivery across designated Regional Hubs in order to increase readiness and integrate emerging capabilities throughout the Marine Corps Total Force,” the service said in the announcement.

Drones have become integral parts of modern warfare and the “rapid proliferation” of small drones across the Corps and the “evolving threat” from enemy UAS has driven the service’s need for the new group.

The Marine Corps is requesting all small drones education information — such pilot course development and instructor qualification guidance — be coordinated through MCRIC.

To fill the new unit, the service announced the opening of several openings for non-commissioned officers and one opening for a commissioned officer interested in being subject matter experts in UAS technology and development. Eligible Marines interested in applying must be willing to move to California and agree to 24- to 36- month orders.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.