Tom Clancy’s sprawling 537-acre estate sells for $4.9 million

A neurological evolution occurs by the time most of us reach our 30s that triggers an obsession with real estate and home-searching apps like Zillow. Analyzing property values at every possible turn and fantasizing about unattainable houses becomes a habit practically traceable to the sprouting of the first grey hair.

One such property of interest, sold recently for $4.9 million, belonged to the late author of works like “Clear and Present Danger,” “The Sum of All Fears,” “Rainbow Six,” and “Hunt for Red October,” a novel that marked the introduction of the author’s most recognizable character, Jack Ryan.

Tom Clancy’s former Huntingtown, Maryland, estate sits on 537 acres along the Chesapeake Bay, or, approximately 537 more than most of us have. A video of the listing, accompanied by an overly dramatic soundtrack, is below.

Constructed in the late 1980s, the property is highlighted by a sprawling seven-bed, eight-bath mansion more than 17,000 square feet in size, an expansive wood-paneled writing room with views overlooking the water, an underground shooting range, tennis courts, a private beach, and an indoor pool with a retractable roof.

There is also a full gym that, as Variety noted, probably went unused by the late author, who smoked often and died of congestive heart failure in 2013 at the age of 66.

At the time of Clancy’s death more than 100 million copies of his books had been sold.

(One feature not included in the price of the estate was Clancy’s personal 1943 M4A1 Sherman tank, which he reportedly used to house on the property.)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

In addition to the $4.9 million property, a price that would barely land you a closet in New York City, Clancy also owned a 12,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Residence penthouse in Baltimore that currently has a listing price of $5.9 million.

The condo features four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a home theater, and views of the water and inner harbor skyline. It’s Baltimore, but still.

Take a peek at a few additional images of the property for a full venture down inadequacy lane. The full pre-sale listing, originally priced at $6.2 million, can be found here.

(Cummings & Co Realtors)

(Cummings & Co Realtors)

(Cummings & Co Realtors)

(Cummings & Co Realtors)