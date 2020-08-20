Grenade doggy bag dispenser pulls the pin on your average pooper scooper

One of the toils of being partnered with man’s best friend is that, in exchange for its undying affection, you must also endure the daily onslaught of its undying bowels.

Taking Fido out each morning to do his business invariably means carrying around a plastic bag full of less-than-pleasing contents. And while nothing can change that process, there is an explosive upgrade available to make it a little more enticing for the discerning operator: The One and Only Pineapple Grenade Doggie Bag Pouch.

Made by Milspin, the pouch contains a 15-pack roll of doggie bags, housed in a military-grade, compression molded hard-shell case to carry your clean bags with all the style of a Green Beret.

The crew over at Zero Blog Thirty gave this hearty endorsement of the baggie-holder, noting just how manly it’ll make the poop-pickup process feel.

Tired of everyone calling you a pussy because of your weak-ass dog poop bag dispenser? Cry yourself to sleep no longer and get one shaped like a grenade. pic.twitter.com/Elrxi22Rl6 — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) August 19, 2020

Though it’s not possible to confirm that Milspin produced this particular grenade, the sentiment resounds just the same.

Once you pull the pin, you’ll be ready for even the most explosive of your dog’s duties.