Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 38: Scott Perry, retired brigadier general and congressman from Pennsylvania

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry was elected as the U.S. Representative of Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District (York, Adams and Cumberland Counties) in 2013. He earned re-election in 2018, and due to congressional redistricting, now serves the 10th Congressional District (Dauphin, Cumberland and York Counties). Perry presently serves on the House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Foreign Affairs. He previously served three terms as a state representative in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Perry began his military career in 1980. He attended basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and graduated Advanced Individual Training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as a technical drafting specialist. He graduated as the president of his Officer Candidate School class, and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the field artillery branch. He soon branch-transferred to Army aviation, where he earned qualifications in almost every rotary-wing aircraft in the Army inventory (Huey, Cayuse, Kiowa, Cobra, Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk), and the instructor pilot rating.

Perry commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels; notably, Lt. Col. Perry commanded the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, which deployed to Iraq from 2009-2010, and during which he flew 44 combat missions. In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of colonel, and became commander of the Fort Indiantown Gap National Training Site. Perry was selected for promotion to the rank of brigadier general in 2014, and was honored to serve as the assistant division commander of the 28th Infantry Division — the Army’s oldest, actively serving division. After serving in his final military position as assistant adjutant general, Joint Forces Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, Perry retired on March 1, 2019, after nearly 40 years in uniform.

Perry is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies. Perry’s service to the community has included serving as the chairman of the Carroll Township Planning Commission, and as a member of the township Source Water Protection Committee. He was chairman of the Dillsburg Area Wellhead Protection Advisory Committee and he served on the Dillsburg Revitalization Committee. He was active in the Jaycees and was the regional director for the state organization. He’s a member of Dillsburg Legion Post #26, Dillsburg VFW Post #6771, Lions Club International, Army Aviation Association of America, the NRA, and numerous other associations.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Marine Corps stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Marine Corps Times Daily News Roundup.

Congressman Perry’s website

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.