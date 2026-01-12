Sections
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
A remarkable operation by U.S. forces to capture the president of Venezuela grabs the world’s attention. Defense News looks at how the mission unfolded.
7 hours ago
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Sailors, shipbuilding and the state of US seapower | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.2.26
‘A threat to the homeland’ - the Navy’s role in controversial boat strikes
Explosions seen in Caracas as US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
Fireside chat with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle
Kickstart Your Financial Goals This New Year — Money Minute
Does the US need a ‘hypersonic czar’?
Which service is leading the US hypersonics race?
Where will the Pentagon spend $900 billion? - Defense Dollars
Marine master sergeant redesignated to first sergeant in pilot program
How a Marine lost over 100 pounds ahead of basic training enrollment
Sgt. Maj. portrayed in ‘Generation Kill’ sentenced to prison for child sex offense
Marine sergeant major busted down for wearing nine unauthorized awards
The ace of aces: This Marine Corps aviator shot down 23 enemy planes