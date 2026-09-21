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Boeing nets $552 million for new uncrewed refueling aircraft | Defense Dollars
Boeing nets $552 million for new uncrewed refueling aircraft | Defense Dollars
The Navy taps the arms maker for a novel approach to aerial refueling, and a startup offers a drone with long-range strike capability.
12 hours ago
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