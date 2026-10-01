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Hegseth announces new four-star command for autonomous warfare
Hegseth announces new four-star command for autonomous warfare
The Autonomous Warfare Command, or AutoWarCom, aims to address an acquisition system that doesn’t keep pace with technological change.
9 hours ago
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