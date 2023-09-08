Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is closed to the general public and funeral services have been delayed until further notice due to a bomb threat.

“Arlington National Cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services are currently responding to a bomb threat,” according to a statement on the cemetery web site. “The public is requested to avoid the area and wait for updates posted to our social media platforms.”

The cemetery’s response teams and local law enforcement partners are on site investigating the threat.

Late last month, the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat. No device was found and the zoo reopened the following day.